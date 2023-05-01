Check out the free PS games for May

For the month of May there are again three free PlayStation games for Plus subscribers. TECHBOOK has checked what the new titles are good for.

Since the PlayStation Plus subscription transition, the Essential Tier has continued to offer a monthly selection of free PS4 and PS5 titles. This month there are again three titles.

Check out the PlayStation Plus games for May

Two of the three free PS Plus games in May are also available for the PlayStation 5. However, the Descendents title is a PS4 exclusive. All three games will be available for download starting May 2nd and will be available until June 6th.

GRID Legends (PS4 and PS5)

The motorsport classic “Grid” comes with the “Legends” offshoot in a completely new guise. There are again varied and rapid races in different disciplines. It’s all wrapped up in a gripping storyline with live-action sequences starring real actors that advance the game as a documentary of sorts.

With a Metascore of 77 based on 34 reviews, the PS5 version of the game is rated relatively well. Some reviewers praise the story’s documentary format as innovative, while others consider it a gimmick. Most agree that the racing components are typically “Grid”. The players themselves see it a little less positively, awarding an average of 5.9 out of 10 points. While the extensive racing modes and multiplayer are well received, there has been criticism for the lack of improvements over older “grid” titles.

Chivalry 2 (PS4 und PS5)

In the medieval first-person multiplayer “Chivalry 2” it’s back to epic battles with up to 64 players. Battles take place across a variety of locations, including tournament arenas and classic castle sieges. Players can choose from four character classes with unique weapons and abilities – and even ride into battle as cavalry. The revised combat system is now smoother and faster than its predecessor and allows creativity in the carnage.

Reviews for Chivalry 2 vary between the PS4 and PS5 versions. While the game gets a really good Metacritic score of 85 for the PS5, it only gets a value of 66 on the PS4. Some are reporting bugs appearing in this version of the game. On the other hand, critics who tested the game on the PS5 agree that Chivalry 2 delivers hours of fun gameplay – with huge maps and nice graphics. The players themselves don’t give the PS4 and PS5 versions particularly good marks, scoring 5.1 out of 10 and 6.4 respectively. Although they praise the combat system with its bloody mechanics, PS4 owners in particular complain about technical problems.

Descenders (PS4)

“Descenders” is a fast-paced downhill biking game that has something of the genre leader “Trials”. However, the indie game offers a unique physics system that gives players full control over the smallest movements of their drivers. The levels are procedurally generated – so never the same – and thus provide variety with always new jumps, hills and descents. Players choose a team and compete with other players for the descent. The more daring the tricks, the higher the “Rep” ranking. But beware: even the smallest mistake can have consequences.

Critics have given “Descenders” a mostly positive Metacritic score of 75. Especially the procedurally generated levels and the gameplay are well received. However, mechanics and technology are not quite up to par. The players themselves write that the graphics are old-fashioned, but also praise the gameplay. However, technical problems contribute to the fact that it does not reach more than 5 out of 10 points in the player score overall.

Those were the PlayStation Plus games for April

Both PS4 and PS5 owners received three games with their PS Plus subscription in April. The titles are available for download until the 1st mail.

Meet Your Maker (PS4 und PS5)

The premise of Meet Your Maker is simple. There is only one important resource left on post-apocalyptic Earth: “Genmat” – genetic material. As Guardians, players must guard and extract collected Genmat. To do this, they build powerful outposts filled with traps, labyrinths, and creatures to guard them. Because the players have to raid each other’s outposts to get more Genmat.

According to Metacritic, the game achieves an average score of 74. The critics praise the successful mixture of platforming, building and shooter action, which is short-lived despite the large amount of game content. Gamers don’t like the title at all. The game can only achieve 4.9 out of 10 points here, partly because of the repetitive gameplay and the boring atmosphere.

Note: “Meet Your Maker” was released as a PlayStation Plus title right at launch, which is why only a few reviews are available so far.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4 und PS5)

Sackboy, known from LittleBigPlanet, has his own spin-off title for PlayStation with A Big Adventure. It is a 3D platformer in which players must escape dangers and defeat opponents. Luckily, Sackboy comes with a bunch of new promotions and gadgets. In teams of two to four players you have to work together to master the levels.

Critics’ reviews average a solid Metacritic score of 83 for the PS4 version. The PS5 version doesn’t look bad either at 79. Above all, there is praise for the entertaining gameplay and the excellent co-op mode. However, some consider the difficulty level to be too low. In any case, the players themselves have fun with it and award 8.6 out of 10 points for the PS5 version and 7.8 for the PS4 version.

Tails of Iron (PS4 und PS5)

A hand-drawn RPG adventure set in a darker, war-torn land. Frogs attacked the rat kingdom and killed the king. Now it is a question of restoring the kingdom as heir to the throne Redgi. To accomplish this, one must find blueprints for deadly weapons and heavy armor, and an armored Mole Mobile.

“Tails of Iron” received rave reviews from critics, as evidenced by its Metacritic score of 81. Above all, the lovingly designed graphics and the brutal gameplay stand out, which some already call Soulslike. The players themselves also like the unique look of the game, but criticize the short playing time of a few hours. This is reflected in a user score of 7.1 out of 10 points.

