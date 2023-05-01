China manufacturer puts German brands on the sidelines

Who still wants plug-in hybrids? Not only do they get nothing when it comes to the environmental bonus, there are also some technical problems with the models from German brands. With their purely electric mini-range, many models come across as a sham. China‘s largest automaker proves that this doesn’t have to be the case.

BYD proves that plug-in hybrids can do much more than you think

BMW, Mercedes or VW, no one is going to imitate them: BYD has the new model as part of the Shanghai Auto Show Chaser 07 introduced. The name may not yet be meaningful, but the information about the new plug-in hybrid is: The Chaser comes on a purely electric range to 121 or up to 200 km according to the Chinese NEDC test method.

Even if you subtract a few kilometers from the WLTP value, the competition can’t keep up. Nominal ranges of up to 80 km, which are rarely achieved in real operation, are the norm. It didn’t take more in this country to secure funding – and the car manufacturers didn’t deliver any more.

The Chaser is a limousine on the same platform as the BYD Han, the Chinese brand’s electric flagship. With a length of 4.98 m and a wheelbase of 2.9 m, the plug-in hybrid is quite impressive:

Unlike the all-electric sedan, BYD places the Chaser 07 more in the middle class. Converted, the manufacturer requires around 33.000 Euro. Two other models are already being offered for significantly less, at least in China: BYD wants to bring Dolphin and Seal, both purely electric cars, to Germany this year.

There are more Chinese models that traditional manufacturers should be wary of:

BYD hybrid for Germany? It does not look good

With all the merits the Chinese PHEV has, though, it is unlikely that the model will make it to Germany. In China, the Chaser 07 is scheduled to be launched in the third quarter. In this country it has End of environmental bonus for hybrids however, interest has cooled sharply. The chance is not great that a market launch would be worthwhile.