TSJE ministers congratulate the Paraguayan people for their active participation and fulfilling their civic duty

Asuncion, National Radio.-The ministers of the Supreme Electoral Court, Jorge Bogarín González, César Rossel (vice president) and Jaime Bestard, congratulated this Sunday, the Paraguayan people for their active participation in the national elections, as well as officials for their work during the elections already members of Observation Missions for their accompaniment, highlighting furthermore the effectiveness of the TREP System.

“We congratulate the Paraguayan people for their civic maturity and democratic conviction. With a report of 63% participation through data from the Preliminary Electoral Results Transmission System, I am truly proud and pleased, I congratulate all those who complied with their civic rights, in a peaceful and exemplary manner”, said Minister Bogarín González.

For his part, Minister Rossel maintained that “every vote counts and every voice is important. The values ​​of equality and justice are what move us in the search for a just and equitable society for all. We want to thank the citizens who came to the polling stations to make their voices heard, we value their commitment to democracy”.

Finally, Minister Bestard, in his message to the citizens, thanked the voters for going to the voting centers, exercising their duty, choosing their next authorities. He also highlighted the use of electoral innovations and the TREP System as a way to provide ways for the electorate to verify that the electoral system can be verified by all citizens.