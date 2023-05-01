Matecañas visit La Equidad for the Colombian League

Soccer | At 2 in the afternoon they are measured by the date 17

Julian Andres Santa

Visiting football Sunday for Deportivo Pereira. Starting at 2 in the afternoon, the Matecañas will face La Equidad at the Techo de Bogotá stadium, for date 17 of the Colombian League. The Risaraldenses are not going through a good moment in the Colombian championship where they accumulate three rounds without knowing the victory, which has them on the verge of elimination in this first semester.

WIN TO BREATHE

Deportivo Pereira has 18 points, far from the group of the best eight. A victory would mean not only being able to breathe a little, but also maintaining mathematical options to be able to fight for a place, with 12 units left in dispute. In addition, it would also raise the spirits for the important commitment next Thursday, where they will receive Monagas for the Copa Libertadores at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas at 9 pm.

LAST VISITS TO EQUIDAD

Since Deportivo Pereira returned to the top flight, they have visited La Equidad in Bogotá three times and the results have been draws: 3-3 in 2020 and 1-1 in 2021 and 2022. The last red and yellow victory against the insurers in Techo it was in 2011 by a score of 0-2, while the last one for the locals was in 2010 for the same result.

MATCHES TODAY. DATE 17

2:00 p.m. Equity vs Deportivo Pereira

4:10pm Junior vs Millonarios

6:20pm America vs Deportivo Cali

8:30 p.m. Chico vs. Bucaramanga

TOMORROW

3:00 p.m. Envigado vs. Huila

5:15 p.m. Jaguars vs Once Caldas