China passes the world’s first rules for chat GPT and Co

Beijing exempts providers who operate purely abroad from the new AI rules. But supervisory authorities and users are all the more responsible.

In the future, the control of AI chatbots in China will be an explicit task for a whole range of authorities, including the security organs. Pictured is the Police Department’s technological standardization stand at a Beijing trade show in June.

By Han Guan / AP

In China, the world‘s first rules specifically for generative artificial intelligence (AI) will come into force on August 15th. The Cyberspace Administration of China and several ministries published corresponding “interim measures” on Thursday.

