It’s almost surreal, but we’re now less than a week away from the premiere of the Super Mario Bros. movie. We’ve seen tons of trailers (maybe even too many, we wish they had saved some for the actual movie, which is only 92 minutes long) and posters, but what we know nothing about is the end credits scene.

Well, it turns out there’s one of these, and it could be pretty big, so make sure you stay in the theater to check the final credits. Here’s what Mario’s voice in the film – Chris Pratt – had to say in an interview with CBR:

“Look, at the end of the movie, there’s an end credits that lets you experience what the sequel is about. That got me very, very excited. But there was talk of Luigi’s mansion. It was a GameCube game. I thought that would be great.

We know Bowser has a tendency to come back despite being defeated by the Mario Brothers, so maybe we shouldn’t be too surprised. What do you think about the end credits, is it annoying to wait until the end credits, or does it add something to the experience?