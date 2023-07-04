Home » Chrome Continues to Lead Browser Market, Edging Out Firefox with New AI Features
Chrome Remains the Most Popular Browser, Surpassing Firefox with AI Features

The latest statistics from market research agency Statcounter reveal that Chrome continues to dominate the browser market, maintaining its position as the most popular browser on both desktop and mobile platforms. The data also shows that with the addition of new artificial intelligence (AI) features, Chrome has surpassed Firefox in terms of market share.

In June of this year, Chrome accounted for 61.1% of the desktop browser market. While this figure represents a slight decrease from May’s 65.88%, Chrome still maintains a significant lead over its competitors. Safari came in second place with a market share of 14.45%, down from 12.85% in May. Microsoft Edge secured the third spot with a market share of 10.77%, an increase from 9.94% the previous month. Firefox followed closely behind with a market share of 6.04%, rising from 5.3% in May.

Turning to mobile browsers, Chrome remains unrivaled as the most widely used browser, capturing a market share of 64.82%. Although this represents a slight increase from May’s 61.27%, it is still a significant lead over the competition. Safari, on the other hand, saw a decline in market share, dropping to 24.83% from 27.67% the previous month. The Samsung browser also experienced a slight drop, falling to 4.3% from 4.95% in May.

Surprisingly, Opera managed to increase its market share both on desktop and mobile devices, thanks to the introduction of new AI features. With the inclusion of the “AI Prompts” function and “Aria” artificial intelligence technology, Opera’s market share rose to 3.22% in June, up from 2.82% in May. This increase allowed Opera to surpass Firefox in terms of overall market share.

It is important to note that these figures are based on data provided by Statcounter Global Stats – Browser Market Share. As technology continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how these market dynamics change in the future, and which browsers will lead the way with new features and innovations.

