the cibek chooses the Artificial Intelligence of You will see to monitor the price of aluminum, integrating the virtual agent Becky the company saves 6%.

In particular, the agent monitored the price of aluminum and suggested two purchases of 100 tons when this was more convenient, resulting in savings of 6% compared to a total cost of 450,000 euros.

The collaboration between La Cibek and Vedrai

By monitoring historical data on the availability and price development of selected commodities over the past 10-15 years, key market indicators (Stochastics, MACD, RSI) and macroeconomic news influencing prices, Becky provides constantly improving forecasts, which for some commodities can be as long as six months.

Furthermore, Vedrai provides companies with solutions at affordable costs, through standardized and easily adoptable products: in the case of La Cibek, against the savings obtained in the purchase of the aluminum raw material, six months were enough to recoup the investment of Becky.

Marina Zani, Director of La Cibek

For a company like La Cibek it is essential to outline a procurement strategy and have accurate and up-to-date information: the data provided by Vedrai’s Artificial Intelligence constituted a real added value.

Twice, thanks to the virtual agent Becky, we have been able to monitor the price of aluminum and obtain concrete savings: this will lead us, in the future, to rely again on AI to deal with further price increases, market fluctuations and avoid the risk of material shortages.

Vedrai’s Artificial Intelligence