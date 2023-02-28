the cibek chooses the Artificial Intelligence of You will see to monitor the price of aluminum, integrating the virtual agent Becky the company saves 6%.
In particular, the agent monitored the price of aluminum and suggested two purchases of 100 tons when this was more convenient, resulting in savings of 6% compared to a total cost of 450,000 euros.
The collaboration between La Cibek and Vedrai
By monitoring historical data on the availability and price development of selected commodities over the past 10-15 years, key market indicators (Stochastics, MACD, RSI) and macroeconomic news influencing prices, Becky provides constantly improving forecasts, which for some commodities can be as long as six months.
Furthermore, Vedrai provides companies with solutions at affordable costs, through standardized and easily adoptable products: in the case of La Cibek, against the savings obtained in the purchase of the aluminum raw material, six months were enough to recoup the investment of Becky.
Marina Zani, Director of La Cibek
For a company like La Cibek it is essential to outline a procurement strategy and have accurate and up-to-date information: the data provided by Vedrai’s Artificial Intelligence constituted a real added value.
Twice, thanks to the virtual agent Becky, we have been able to monitor the price of aluminum and obtain concrete savings: this will lead us, in the future, to rely again on AI to deal with further price increases, market fluctuations and avoid the risk of material shortages.
Vedrai’s Artificial Intelligence
Renato De Marco, Business Development Manager of Vedrai
The results of the application of the virtual agent Becky to the needs of La Cibek have demonstrated once again how Vedrai’s AI is a fundamental resource for companies in the manufacturing sector, called to orient themselves with foresight in an oscillating global market.
Today, in fact, a company whose production is linked to goods such as aluminium, iron or copper cannot risk running out of fundamental raw materials or paying for these more than they should: Vedrai is alongside Italian companies to support them in outlining the right strategies, calculate the future impact of each decision and have a real impact on their business.