Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau uses “three teams” to promote the work of “creating a city”



In order to fully implement the task of “creating a city” and improve the level of refined and precise urban management, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau adheres to the problem-oriented approach, and clarifies the difficult and difficult points based on the principles of confirming, clarifying, fulfilling, and fulfilling responsibilities. Make up for weak points and plug loopholes, and solidly promote the work of “creating a city”.

The first is to set up a special inspection team for “creating the city” to systematically check the difficult and difficult points. Carry out carpet-type and physical-examination-type investigations on chaotic problems such as random parking, illegal occupation of roads, random stalls, and random signboards around major and secondary arterial roads, farmers’ markets, public squares (cultural theme parks), back streets and alleys, etc. , establish a list of “Creation City” problems, conduct high-frequency review of the rectification points, focus on walking patrols and assist vehicle patrols, carefully dig out every detail, keep an eye on every difficulty, and prevent rebounds after precise rectifications. At the same time, implement The sales number management clearly achieves “checking out one point, rectifying one point, and eliminating one point”. Up to now, a total of more than 70 mobile vendors have been persuaded to leave, more than 60 door-to-door operations have been regulated, more than 30 random postings have been cleaned up, more than 50 random piles in front of and behind houses have been cleaned up, and more than 50 places have been reviewed.

The second is to set up a joint action team of “Creating a City” to carry out global rectification in a coordinated manner. This year is the critical moment for the “Creation of the City”. Our bureau has joined forces with the town and urban construction, three reforms and one demolition, health office, public security and other departments to form a joint rectification team. Realize the responsibility of the main body to ensure that problems are discovered on the front line, measures are implemented on the front line, and difficulties are solved on the front line. Focus on the township farmer’s market and its surrounding areas, such as random stacking, random setting up of stalls, random construction, and random parking, etc., and concentrate on rectification. Co-governance and co-management are implemented for stray dog ​​control, “psoriasis”, road maintenance, sewage discharge, etc. Grid information collector Hui immediately connects with communities, properties, and enterprises in the grid to ensure extremely fast discovery and disposal. Up to now, a total of 6 joint rectifications have been carried out, more than 30 uncivilized chaos have been rectified in a timely manner, and more than 20 cases have been dealt with extremely quickly.

The third is to set up a “Creation City” full-staff preaching team to give full play to the function of civilized preaching. Establish a “seven advances” publicity team, and carry out publicity and guidance in multiple forms and channels. On the one hand, combined with the characteristics of different industries and different groups, through multi-faceted visits, within the scope of villages, communities, enterprises, grids, construction sites, and cultural squares, on-site explanations, face-to-face Q&A, etc., are used to remind the masses to travel in a civilized way and advocate the civilization of merchants On the other hand, strengthen the publicity and guidance awareness of the window service team members, and directly embed the “civilized publicity link” in the process of approval and answering, so as to realize “consultation on approval items and civilized publicity” together, and positively guide the masses to understand civilized common sense and practice Be civilized, know and support the work of creating a civilized city, and let the awareness of civilization be deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. Up to now, a total of more than 200 copies of publicity materials have been distributed, “Seven Advances” has been preached 3 times, more than 50 people have been served for enterprises, merchants, and residents, and more than 30 questions have been answered.