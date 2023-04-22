Semtech expands the portfolio of products featuring PerSe technology with the release of a new integrated circuit specifically designed for 5G mobile devices. Semtech’s PerSe technology detects human proximity and allows end devices, such as smartphones, to implement advanced radio frequency (RF) control. The new PerSe Connect SX9376 allows designers to optimize performance, improve connectivity, and support high compliance with global Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) standards for 5G-enabled consumer devices.

Detection in close proximity to humans

Semtech’s PerSe smart sensors have led the connected device market for the past 10 years, delivering a consumer experience of always-on, highly responsive devices. The ability to enable system-wide automatic RF emission adjustment allows connected devices to operate at peak performance while maintaining compliance. The industry’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) design using Semtech chips in their devices to deliver quality consumer experiences. All through superior device performance for battery life, regulatory compliance, and user safety.

A new circuit for 5G mobile devices

As the evolution of the consumer device market continues to accelerate, OEMs continue and will continue to deliver connected devices that leverage the best available technologies. And this to offer the highest levels of performance, connectivity and battery life consumers demand.

“OEMs have been incorporating our PerSe technology into their products for over a decade so they can be confident their devices deliver the best performance while maintaining SAR compliance.

The constant expansion of the global 5G market

By 2030, the global 5G market should grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 47.6% with a valuation of that market at $198.44 billion. To bring these 5G-enabled products to market, OEMs need to add more RF antennas into the design to address the frequency increase.

The launch of the circuit for 5G mobile devices

Additional antennas can make it difficult for OEMs to address global SAR compliance and accurately manage device RF power. Semtech’s SX9376 has up to 8 sensor inputs to support multiple antennas and simplify sensor design without compromising sensor performance and regulation. The new Semtech chipset is also compatible with various antenna types, making it easy to integrate into the latest 5G mobile devices.

What are the advantages

Semtech PerSe Connect 9376 enables optimization of system RF performance to improve connectivity and support global SAR compliance.

enables optimization of system RF performance to improve connectivity and support global SAR compliance. Up to 8 inputs sensor to support multiple antennas.

sensor to support multiple antennas. The best performance detection range with high resolution analog front end (AFE) up to 0.74aF.

detection range with high resolution analog front end (AFE) up to 0.74aF. Extreme versatility to support antenna types with capacities up to 600 pF.

to support antenna types with capacities up to 600 pF. Robustness level with advanced temperature correction to minimize false triggering caused by noise and temperatures.

level with advanced temperature correction to minimize false triggering caused by noise and temperatures. Solution fully integrated on single-chip to support all SAR sensing needs.

PerSe intelligent detection solutions

Semtech’s PerSe intelligent sensing solutions offer the best sensitivity of the category for optimal detection of human presence. Thus enabling electronics manufacturers to improve connectivity while complying with SAR regulations worldwide. Ultra-small and feature-rich, these sensing solutions monitor and reduce the RF emission power in the presence of a human body.

This allows significant performance advantages for manufacturers of electronic devices with radiation sources to meet the stringent criteria of emission regulations. The sensors are optimized for various battery-powered portable applications such as smartphones, wearables, tablets, laptops, handheld gaming devices, and other consumer electronics.