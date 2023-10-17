Cities: Skylines II Performance Note: Developer Delays Console Versions and Raises PC Specs

Cities: Skylines II Faces Release Delays and Increased Hardware Requirements

In recent weeks, Cities: Skylines II, the highly anticipated sequel to the popular city-building game, has encountered some unexpected obstacles. The developer, Colossal Order, made the decision to postpone the release of the game’s versions for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Furthermore, they have also raised the minimum and recommended specifications for the PC version, leaving many fans wondering what went wrong.

Colossal Order has now released an official statement addressing these concerns. In their performance note, they explained that Cities: Skylines II is a next-generation game, which naturally comes with certain hardware requirements. They admitted that the development team had underestimated the resources needed to meet the demands of the game, leading to the necessity of adjusting the specifications.

Despite these setbacks, Colossal Order remains optimistic about the release date. They firmly believe that sticking to the original launch date of October 24, 2023, is the best course of action. They expressed their pride in the unique gameplay and features of Cities: Skylines II and assured fans that it would deliver a great experience.

In addition to the performance note, Colossal Order also provided an update on the game’s mod support. They announced that once the beta phase of the modding tool is complete, players can expect a wide range of mods to enhance their gaming experience. To facilitate the availability of these mods, Cities: Skylines II will utilize Paradox Mods as a platform, allowing both PC and console players to enjoy the creative additions.

As Cities: Skylines II continues its development journey, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates and eagerly counting down the days until its release. Despite the challenges faced by the developer, their commitment to delivering a high-quality gaming experience remains unwavering.

