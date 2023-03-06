Home Technology Cities: Skylines is getting a sequel this year – Cities: Skylines II
: Skylines will be 8 years old this Friday, but it’s easy to forget that because of the plethora of expansions and updates that bring new city builders in and old ones back. That didn’t stop Order of Giants from teasing a sequel recently, and now it’s finally official. We don’t even have to wait long.

Because Cities: Skylines II has been officially announced and will launch later this year on PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series (including Game Pass). Developer Colossal and publisher Paradox do look confident, as a press release states, “revolutionary”The sequel will let players“Build any city they can imagine and follow it from humble village to bustling metropolis”.Apart fromPromises “fully implemented transport and economy systems, rich build and customization options, and advanced modding capabilities”Other than that, we didn’t give any specifics, but that’s probably why the game didn’t make it to PS4 and Xbox One, so it’ll be interesting to find out more in the coming months.

