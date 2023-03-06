In the last seven days there has been a drop in Covid-19 infections (-9.4%) and deaths (-6.6%). Hospitalizations are stable (-1%) and a slight increase in intensive care (+3%). This was revealed by the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation referring to the week of February 24-March 2.

Compared to the previous week, Gimbe shows a decrease in new cases (26,658 against 29,438), deaths (228 against 244) and people in home isolation (144,636 against 165,641). Hospitalizations with symptoms are 3,297 against 3,331 the week before, while intensive care increases to 137 against 133.

“After last week’s increase – says Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation – it is registered a new drop in new weekly cases, which still remain largely underestimated. From over 29,000 in the previous week, they drop to over 26,000, with a 7-day moving average of over 3,800 cases per day”.

New cases increase in 4 Regions: from +5% in Molise to +63.2% in Valle d’Aosta. The remaining 17 Regions are down. In 31 Provinces there is an increase in new cases, while in the remaining 75 Provinces there is a decrease. There is also an increase in the number of total swabs (+5.3%). In particular, rapid swabs increased by 5.9% (+23,114), while molecular ones by 3.4% (+3,803).

Compared to hospitalisations, on the other hand, as of 2 March the national rate of employment by Covid patients was 5.2% in the medical area (from 1.7% in Lombardy to 13.4% in Umbria) and 1 .4% in critical areas (from 0% in Basilicata, Marche, Molise, the Autonomous Province of Trento and Valle d’Aosta to 4.4% in Sardinia). Deaths are decreasing (-6.6%): they are 228 in the last 7 days, with an average of 33 per day compared to 35 in the previous week.