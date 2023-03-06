I legumes they are a food for too long considered poor but which is actually one precious source of carbohydrates, proteins and micronutrientsso as to legitimately elect it as a complete meal. Lentils, chickpeas and beans they are typical of our tradition and consumed at least twice a week, in rotation, they are all good and they allow our body to fill up with very precious nutrients. In particular, the former are considered the oldest legume consumed by man and among the pods, the most easily digestible. They are a real panacea for our digestive system and an excellent food for controlling blood cholesterol values.

I ceci they deserve one instead special mention come champions of adequate glucose levels in the blood as well as benefits for cardiac circulation thanks to their discrete magnesium intake.

Consuming legumes on a regular basis is a healthy habit but also an important step towards more sustainable diets capable of reducing the environmental impact of intensive farming. Unlike other types of crops, legumes are in fact the only ones able to find the nitrogen they need to grow from the air and a pilot project conducted in Scotland has shown that the introduction of legumes in crop rotation has reduced the need for nitrogen from outside almost half, while maintaining unchanged the production of food intended for human consumption.

Doctor Pietro Senette – Nutritionist

