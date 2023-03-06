WindTre has announced a new initiative for its mobile telephone customers who – taking advantage of the MIA price list dedicated to already acquired customers – will be able buy the new HONOR MAGIC 5 LITE 5G at a special price, until March 20, 2023.

Listino Mia Smart Pack Protect 5G

With a zero down payment and a price of +7.99€ instead of +9.99€, HONOR MAGIC 5 LITE 5G is one of the most innovative phones on the market in terms of 5G technology. Furthermore, WindTre customers will be able to take advantage of a 60 euro discount on the list price.

But that’s not all, because the MiA price list dedicated to existing WindTre customers also offers discounts on other mobile devices, such as the Motorola Razr 2022conat 60 euro savings, the Nothing Phone (1) 8+256GB at 90 euro less, the iPhone 13 Pro & Pro max with 100 euro discount and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G 128GB at 120 euro.

In an increasingly competitive market, WindTre has decided to focus on offering new products at competitive prices to retain its customers. With this initiative, the telephone operator intends to meet the needs of its customers, who are looking for high-quality devices at affordable prices.

The price list dedicated to retaliatory customers offers the possibility of purchasing latest generation telephones at advantageous and personalized prices based on the customer’s needs. To find out about all the offers and details of the individual products, just consult the dedicated price list on the WindTre website or at one of the telephone operator’s points of sale.

WindTre’s offer, in addition to guaranteeing competitive prices and discounts on the latest technological innovations, also stands out for the quality of its customer service, which is always ready to assist its users on every occasion. Thanks to this new initiative, WindTre customers will be able to take advantage of an even more complete and personalized service, at advantageous and convenient prices.