The “Civilization Empire 6”, known as the Spiritual Time House, has once again launched a preferential price for the main body and the set on Steam. The main body is 10% off to 179 yuan, and the Collector’s Edition and Platinum Edition packages also provide 1.4% off and With a 0.10% discount, the collector’s edition of more than 6,000 yuan can even be purchased at more than 800 yuan.

“Civilization 6” is to let players choose civilization in the world map through one of five ways to win the game. The competitive leaders selected by the players will pursue their own goals based on the personal characteristics recorded in history. In the game, they can actively study technology and culture to unlock new potentials, and various characteristic areas, wonders and improved facilities will be built on their own hexagonal grids. , allowing players to customize the appearance of the city as they wish.

In addition, you can also use various diplomatic means, including influencing neighboring city-states, forming diplomatic alliances with them, and obtaining city-state bonuses that are enough to influence the development of the game; recruiting spies to collect important information on hostile civilizations, steal precious resources, and even overthrow the regime , and because “Civilization Empire 6” can manage civilization in various ways, players always think that they only need to play one more round, but they often play until dawn without knowing it, and it is known as the spiritual time house.

This time, the main body of “Civilization Empire 6” on Steam is once again discounted to 10%, that is, from 1790 yuan to 179 yuan.

However, one of the features of “Civilization Empire 6” is to provide a variety of game experiences through the various civilizations provided by DLC, so the game also provides a combination package of the collector’s edition and the platinum edition. The current collector’s edition is 14% off, from 6347 yuan It becomes 895 yuan; the platinum version of the package provides a 10% discount from 5095 yuan to 452 yuan.

If you have bought similar DLC or combination packs before, you can also use the discounted price of the combination pack to buy the remaining DLCs at this price. For example, the author who has bought the Platinum Edition can buy the ones that the Collector’s Edition did not buy at a discounted price.

“Civilization 6” launched a special price event on the Steam platform. The special promotion price will be until November 22 (UTC time zone), and those who are interested can take advantage of it.

Civilization VI Steam Page