Many use glasses cleaning cloths to care for their smartphones and do not know that the screen will break in the long run. TECHBOOK shows you how to do it right.

On many glasses cleaning and wiping cloths you can read that you should not use them to clean the smartphone display. The explanation for this is simple: the damp wipes contain isopropyl alcohol, which can attack the “oleophobic” coating on the display. Some manufacturers, such as Apple, usually specifically advise against cleaning the screen with an alcohol-based solvent. Well-known home remedies such as vinegar should also be avoided at all costs, as they are too aggressive for the thin coating. Only in exceptional situations, such as we are currently experiencing with the corona pandemic, can the use of stronger disinfectants be required.

What is an “oleophobic” coating anyway?

Almost every smartphone user is upset about unsightly fingerprints on the screen. But what most people don’t realize is that it could be a lot worse. Smartphone displays have a so-called “oleophobic” – i.e. oil-repellent – coating, which ensures that not every stain settles immediately. After all, fingerprints are no different than grease stains, which are caused by oil glands in our fingers. Although this does not completely prevent fingerprints, they can be wiped away much more easily than from a normal glass surface. Try wiping a fingerprint off your window pane with a bare cloth – the greasy fingerprint will only spread further onto the glass.

The oleophobic coating also has another advantage: it gives the glass a slightly slippery and soft feel to the touch. Because of this, new smartphones are often much more slippery than those that have been in use for some time. This is because the coating wears away over time, a process that depends on many factors such as the quality of the coating and the acidity of the finger sebum. Normally, however, the coating should last well in excess of two years unless subjected to improper treatment.

Alcohol is bad for smartphones

Damp cleaning cloths, many cleaning agents and some cleaners that are explicitly advertised as “suitable for smartphone displays” contribute to accelerating the wear and tear process. It is all the more surprising that many supposed advisors still recommend glasses cleaning cloths and water-alcohol mixtures as insider tips for gentle smartphone cleaning. I can only advise against this and recommend a soft microfiber cloth instead if you want to clean the display as gently as possible. Water-based solvents, which mainly contain water but also contain aggressive substances such as acetic acid and alcohol, are generally not recommended. However, these solvents are much less bad for the display and can also be used in extreme cases. However, to treat the screen gently, apply the water-based solvent to the cleaning cloth beforehand instead of spraying it directly onto the display.

How to properly clean your smartphone

In most cases, a microfiber cloth is sufficient to get the smartphone clean again. Unlike a paper towel, which can leave scratches on the surface, a microfiber cloth leaves no trace thanks to its fine fibres. In addition, the microfibers absorb grease and dust better.

Other items can also be cleaned with microfiber cloths, including glasses, PC monitors and televisions. Glasses often come with such a cloth from the optician, which you can then also use for your smartphone.

It is best to switch off the screen so that you can see dirt on the glass better. If necessary, moisten the cloth a little, but only with pure water, no additives such as soap or the like. Swipe vertically or horizontally across the screen in steady hand movements for a flawless result. After wiping, clean the microfiber cloth so that no grains of dust or other dirt get stuck. Because this could leave scratches the next time you wipe it. To do this, simply wash the cloth thoroughly in a mixture of warm water and soap and then allow it to air dry. Complete.

Did I break my screen with a glasses cleaning cloth?

If you’ve already cleaned your smartphone a few times with an alcohol or acidic wipe, don’t worry. The oleophobic coating will withstand this treatment for a while – just don’t let it become a habit.

Do you want to continue using the practical moist wipes for cleaning your smartphone? There is a solution for this too: screen protectors made of plastic or hardened glass.

The protective films can be easily changed. They come with their own coating. They also have the nice side effect of protecting the screen from scratches and even cracks in some cases. Since protective films should be changed more frequently anyway, you can simply wipe them off with a glasses cleaning cloth without having to consider the long-term consequences – problem solved.