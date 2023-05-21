Climate crisis: protest on the Oder for more environmental protection

Last summer, the Oder disaster alarmed environmentalists, residents and politicians. Now environmentalists are calling for a new status for the river to improve nature conservation.

In the summer of 2022, masses of fish died in the Oder. Since then, experts have assumed that the high salt content, low water, high temperatures and the poison of the algae species were the main causes of the fish kill. The Polish alpinist Hubert Szczepan Krzemiński has also been walking along the Oder since this Saturday. He wanted to complete the route from the source to the mouth in 14 days, he said on Facebook. He will run because he wants to help the Oder. «A march, a run and one goal: to recognize the Oder as a legal entity. We follow, we love, we support!” he posted.

Against this background, the European University Viadrina is also dealing with the Oder disaster last summer in the new semester. Researchers deal with the German-Polish management of the ecological crisis.

For an analysis, political scientist Anja Hennig says she wants to speak with students, the Polish ambassador and non-governmental organizations from the environmental sector. The aim is to analyze the content of the crisis situation and to draw conclusions for German-Polish relations. Results should be made public.

The question of whether the Oder should have legal status is also being scientifically examined at the university. According to cultural sociologist Estela Schindel, it is about a legal framework to protect ecosystems and rivers.

Local residents and environmentalists want to support the endangered river with music and dance in nature. Local artists will perform on the banks of the river this Saturday (8:15 p.m.) and next Saturday.