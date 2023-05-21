Climate crisis: protest on the Oder for more environmental protection

Last summer, the Oder disaster alarmed environmentalists, residents and politicians. Now environmentalists are calling for a new status for the river to improve nature conservation.
Against this background, the European University Viadrina is also dealing with the Oder disaster last summer in the new semester. Researchers deal with the German-Polish management of the ecological crisis.
For an analysis, political scientist Anja Hennig says she wants to speak with students, the Polish ambassador and non-governmental organizations from the environmental sector. The aim is to analyze the content of the crisis situation and to draw conclusions for German-Polish relations. Results should be made public.
The question of whether the Oder should have legal status is also being scientifically examined at the university. According to cultural sociologist Estela Schindel, it is about a legal framework to protect ecosystems and rivers.
Local residents and environmentalists want to support the endangered river with music and dance in nature. Local artists will perform on the banks of the river this Saturday (8:15 p.m.) and next Saturday.