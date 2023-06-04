Climate protection: “Strawberry moon” lights up the sky

Astronomy

Dr so-called strawberry moon over Hafencity in Hamburg. Photo: /Citynewstv/dpa

In June, the strawberries are ripe and red. And there is also the right moon.

The rising reddish full moon attracted attention in large parts of Germany on Saturday evening. But the name “strawberry moon”, which the earth’s satellite is commonly given at this time of year, has nothing to do with the red color. Instead, the term applies to a full moon in June – because in many regions of the northern hemisphere this is the ripening and harvesting time for strawberries. “Strawberry moon” is not an astronomical term.

The term “strawberry moon” is sometimes used to describe the full moon that appears in June. The name derives from a traditional appellation associated with strawberry harvests in some parts of the world. The full moon in June is sometimes referred to as the “Strawberry Moon” because it coincides with the time when strawberries are ripe and being harvested.

It’s important to note that the term “strawberry moon” is not an astronomical designation and is more of a folkloric or poetic association. From an astronomical point of view, there are no specific features or properties that distinguish the June full moon from other full moons. Lunar phases are determined by the position of the moon in relation to the sun and the earth, and the full moon occurs when the moon is on the opposite side of the earth from the sun.

So the term “Strawberry Moon” is more of a cultural phenomenon associated with observing nature and seasonal events.

