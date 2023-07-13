Climate Solutions: Federal Environmental Foundation pushes energy transition projects

The German Federal Foundation for the Environment (DBU) is one of the largest environmental foundations in Europe and has been committed to environmental protection and sustainability since 1990. Now the DBU wants to promote projects for the energy transition and green tech in particular – at least this was announced yesterday by the DUB General Secretary Alex Bonde in Osnabrück. In particular, the German Federal Foundation for the Environment is to promote the energy transition in Germany with funding activities.

The foundation is already funding many innovative projects in research and medium-sized businesses that deal with renewable energies and more efficient energy use, said Bonde.

Push new developments in electricity, e-mobility and heat storage

In addition to the generation of renewable energy, it is also about optimizing distribution networks or new developments in electricity, e-mobility or the development of heat storage. The challenge is to achieve climate protection goals while ensuring energy security, said Bonde.

€2.42 billion foundation capital

The German Federal Foundation for the Environment is financed from the income from its foundation capital, which currently amounts to 2.42 billion euros. Last year, 56.4 million euros in funding were distributed for 263 projects, in 2021 it was 59.8 million euros.

In the field of renewable energies, the DBU supports projects that deal with the research, development and demonstration of sustainable energy sources and technologies. Both technological and social aspects are taken into account.

Renewable energies: Promote solar, wind energy, hydroelectric power

For example, the DBU promotes projects for the use of solar energy, wind energy, hydropower, biomass and geothermal energy. The integration of renewable energies into existing energy systems and the promotion of energy efficiency are also important issues.

In the area of ​​green tech, the DBU promotes innovative technologies and approaches that contribute to reducing environmental pollution and increasing resource efficiency. These include, for example, projects to develop environmentally friendly materials, energy-efficient production processes, sustainable mobility concepts and environmentally friendly agricultural technologies.

The DBU also supports start-ups and company foundations in the field of green tech in order to promote innovative ideas and technologies.

Greentech Awards: DBU Prize for Environmental Technology and DBU Prize “Man and Nature”

The DBU also offers various programs, grants and prizes to promote environmental protection and sustainability.

These include, for example, the DBU scholarship program for environmental technology, the DBU prize for environmental technology and the DBU prize “Human and Nature”. These initiatives are intended to contribute to promoting the exchange of knowledge and experience and to supporting innovative solutions in the environmental sector.

