You can now stream apps from your Android phone to your Chromebook

Google

After a preview at last year’s CES, Google is now finally testing Android app streaming in the form of a Phone Hub in the new Chrome OS beta. After enabling it, you only need to open the app on the mobile phone first, then click on the relevant notification or browse the recently used applications in Phone Hub, and then you can directly operate the Android software on the Chrome OS device. At present, Google does not impose restrictions on the types of streaming apps, but presumably no one will use this method to run things like action games.

It should be noted that when using this feature, you need a “specific” mobile phone with a system no lower than Android 13, and the mobile phone and Chrome OS device must also be on the same Wi-Fi network and preferably as close as possible physically.

