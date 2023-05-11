Healthcare, ok to tokenist doctors not only in emergency departments: the investigation – La Stampa

14
- Healthcare, ok to tokenist doctors not only in emergency departments: the investigation The print
- Healthcare, ok to coin-operated doctors not only in emergency-urgency departments TGCOM
- The squeeze for token holders is reduced. New hires for Irccs and Izs. Fixed police posts in emergency rooms at risk. Here are all the news approved in the Bills Decree Health newspaper
- The squeeze on token-bearing doctors falls. Police in the hospital: here are the news on health care Online newspaper
- Government, counterorder on coin-operated doctors: “They no longer work only in the emergency room” Daily fact
- See full coverage on Google News