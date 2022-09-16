From today, the iPhone 14 is on sale all over the world. For the first time in a long time, there have been queues at Apple stores around the world, although not as it was years ago. In New York, Tim Cook was also seen in the Manhattan Store, who lent himself for dozens of selfies with curious customers and fans. Long lines also in China, where the Apple smartphone is very popular.





There are four new models, but only three are already in stores: the iPhone 14, the 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max, while the 14 Plus will arrive in October. In addition to smartphones, in the event of 7 September, the Cupertino company presented several other products: among these, however, only Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE2 are available from today. The Apple Watch Ultra, the first to make major changes in design and functionality to Apple’s popular smartwatch line, will go on sale in October. The new AirPods Pro, on the other hand, will arrive on Friday 23 September.

Despite appearances, the new models have several improvements and new functions, as we explained in our test.





The appointment came a week ahead of schedule, and there is a reason: according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple wants in this way to meet its forecasts for a positive financial quarter, despite the difficulties of the market. The global economy is fragile and uncertain, due to the post-pandemic and the war in Ukraine, so “announcing and shipping the iPhone as soon as possible could minimize the impact of recession risk on demand,” writes Kuo.

Compared to other big names in hi-tech, Apple has so far managed to minimize the effect of supply chain constraints on the launch of its devices. Sure, some like the Studio Display and the new MacBooks have suffered a bit from availability, but the Cupertino-based company managed to handle iPhone shipments quite well, and indeed managed to conquer an even larger market in June. China, thanks to the increase in demand for the iPhone 13.

Thus, the iPhone 14 shipping forecasts by component suppliers and EMS are approximately 100 million and 90 million units respectively for the second half of 2022.