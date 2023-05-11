Walk into the limited-time space of Live With The New Balance “Xiangxin Life”

To coincide with the release of the Live With The New Balance series, New Balance opened the limited-time space of “Central Life”, with four artists including illustrator PK, designer Seiji Matsumoto, fashion illustrator Mr. Slowboy, and illustrator Naijel Grap Based on the creation of the New Balance brand, it integrates the life philosophy of the New Balance brand and restores the summer scene depicted in the brand’s latest clothing series.

Entering the time-limited space, New Balance reproduces urban life elements such as galleries, convenience stores, and food trucks with simple brushstrokes and warm designs, and outlines the concept of “central life”. Among them, the gallery part presents works specially created by four artists for Live With The New Balance, and also provides screen printing services for readers who come; another space based on the prototype of a convenience store sells Live With The New Balance Part of the New Balance clothing line.

Live With The New Balance’s “Xinxin Life” limited-time space will continue to be open until May 15th, and interested readers may wish to go.

Live With The New Balance “Xinxin Life” limited-time space

address:Basement 1 Mezzanine (LG1), Shanghai International Trade Plaza, No. 999 Huaihai Middle Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai