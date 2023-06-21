Cloudera, 35% of the data in the company is not used

The companies do not effectively use 32% of their data. One reveals it research conducted by Cloudera at the EMEA level among 850 IT decision makers (ITDMs) of companies with at least 1,000 employees.

In Italy, in particular, il 76% of respondents agree that the presence of data in different cloud and on-premises environments makes it difficult to extract value from it. However, more than two-thirds (67%) store it in a hybrid environment, meaning they use both on-premises/private cloud and public cloud. Additionally, nearly seven out of ten organizations (68%) have adopted a multi-cloud model and are using two or more hyperscalers.

“This study – he claims Fabio Pascali, Regional Vice President Italy of Cloudera – analyzed two areas: that of data world and that of cloud world. As we are a point of infrastructure transformation and change, we frequently intersect with the cloud”.

Many bring data to the cloud, but repatriation is increasingly common

Il 97% of ITDMs expect to migrate more data to the cloud over the next three years, citing as driving factors a better accessibility (52%), l’storage and backup optimization (51%) and the cost reduction (36%). While only 1% have repatriated data on-premise in the past 12 months, the 78% expect to do so for some types in the next 36 months. Related concerns data and compliance (59%), fears of cloud lock-in (53%) and related challenges to the complexity and integration of IT (50%) are the top reasons why organizations they are reluctant to move other data to the cloud. Furthermore, 49% of respondents say that i performance issues in processing large datasets in real time represent another significant obstacle to moving to the cloud.

“97% of companies – it needs Pascali – says it plans to bring more data to the public cloud over the next three years. At the same time, the same sample of companies says they will bring 78% of their workloads back on prem. The explanation lies in the fact that companies and systems integrators as they arrive at a point of maturity and understanding of the merits and limitations of the cloud perform fine-tuning activities”.

Data analytics is needed, but too many tools are used

Per extract more value from your datacompanies are increasingly embracing the data analytics. Are the IT department (60%) to have the greatest need for this type of tool, followed by finance (51%), sales (50%), marketing (50%), operation (41%) e human resources (41%). However, the 68% of respondents believes that your organization has a excessive number of analysis tools of data and are concerned about dispersion, while only half (52%) are fully convinced that they know how many data analytics tools have been implemented. Those who have this certainty declare that they do use five different tools.

The challenge of data silos

Overall, the research reveals that data silos will continue to be a challenge for many organizations: the 58% of ITDMs say isolated data prevents their enterprise from making real-time decisions. While 59% of the sample believe that their organization has lost money because it is unable to make quick decisions due to data silos.

In this sense, Pascali specifies: “We have done three major announcements in the last months. One concerns the data observabilityor the ability of customers to look inside the Cloudera platform to understand how to improve performance in a distributed context”.

The solution Cloudera Observability adds new features toopen data lakehouse implemented with Cloudera Data Platform (CDP), providing actionable insights into data, applications and infrastructure components in order to optimize costs, automatically solve problems and improve performance. Financial governance and FinOps allow you to manage your budget on CDP to avoid overruns and enable capacity projections for planning purposes.

Another novelty concerns the release of Iceberg per CDP. It is an open source tabular format platform that allows you to bring the typical transactional and relational functions of the data warehouse into the data lake world and vice versa in order to have a single environment, precisely a data lakehouse, which allows you to make classic BI and data scientist queries.

The third novelty regards LLM Augmented with Enterprise Data, un blueprint per Large Language Model (LLM) pronto all’uso which helps companies to use generative AI starting from the data available within their corporate context.

Come un cloud service provider

“Today – concludes Pascali – we manage more than 25 exabytes of data of our customers within our platform. A value that places us at the level of cloud providers and that allows us to make innovations and understand the scalability of certain architectures”.

