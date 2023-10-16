Home » Code week 2023: Apple offers coding lessons, that’s why they are already needed at school
Code week 2023: Apple offers coding lessons, that’s why they are already needed at school

Code week 2023: Apple offers coding lessons, that's why they are already needed at school

We are in the midst of the European programming week (EU Code Week), which will end on 22 October: the Commission’s objective is to «encourage young people to try their hand at programming and undertake a career in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)”.

A website has been set up for the initiative, while Apple has organized a meeting with some journalists to illustrate its training activities on the topic. During these weeks, the Today at Apple program is being strengthened, i.e. the sessions held in Apple Stores around the world and which average 15 thousand per week.

The European network of stores is made available to help those who wish to learn to code, with a greater number of specific sessions entitled “Write the code for your first app” and “Learn to program with Swift Playgrounds” (Swift is Apple’s programming code, ed.), already available in Apple Stores across Europe.

The experience is also available for school classes and groups of colleagues, with group bookings in person or online. Apple explains that regarding coding training at school age, it is recommended to start from age 8 and up. That success depends on the student’s curiosity but above all, in the school context, on the availability and interest of the teachers.

Apple also makes “Everyone can code” projects available, which provide those who teach or train with resources capable of guiding those who study to develop basic coding skills. These projects, available to teachers across Europe (in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, Swedish and Norwegian), introduce Swift Playgrounds and SwiftUI.

