Home » libxml2: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows unspecified attack
Technology

libxml2: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

by admin
libxml2: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for libxml2. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 5th, 2023 to a vulnerability for libxml2 that became known on September 4th, 2020. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and NetApp Appliance as well as the products Debian Linux, Amazon Linux 2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, NetApp Data ONTAP, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Gentoo Linux, Open Source Arch Linux and Open Source libxml2 are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1743 (Status: 04.05.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security advisory for libxml2 – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 6,3
CVSS Temporal Score: 5,5
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.3.

See also  The new Huawei Mate 50 Pro has a one-of-a-kind camera

libxml2 bug: vulnerability allows unspecified attack

libxml is a C parser and toolkit developed for the Gnome project.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in libxml2 to perform an unspecified attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2020-24977 traded.

Systems affected by the libxml2 vulnerability at a glance

operating systems
UNIX, Linux, NetApp Appliance

Products
Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)
Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)
NetApp Data ONTAP (cpe:/a:netapp:data_ontap)
Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)
SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)
Gentoo Linux (cpe:/o:gentoo:linux)
Open Source Arch Linux (cpe:/o:archlinux:archlinux)
Open Source libxml2 <= 2.9.10 (cpe:/a:xmlsoft:libxml2)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

  1. Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly.
  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.
  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1743 vom 2023-05-04 (05.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2023-1743.html

Hitachi Cybersecurity Advisory (03.12.2021)
For more information, see: https://search.abb.com/library/Download.aspx?DocumentID=8DBD000064&LanguageCode=en&DocumentPartId=&Action=Launch

See also  Xiaomi Smart Blender buy cheap from 104€ (04/2023)

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA-202107-05 vom 2021-07-06 (06.07.2021)
For more information, see: https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/202107-05

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:2543 vom 2021-06-24 (25.06.2021)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:2543

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:2532 vom 2021-06-23 (24.06.2021)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:2532

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2021-1662 vom 2021-06-23 (24.06.2021)
For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALAS-2021-1662.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-4991-1 vom 2021-06-17 (18.06.2021)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-4991-1

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:2479 vom 2021-06-17 (18.06.2021)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:2479

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:2461 vom 2021-06-16 (17.06.2021)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:2461

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:14729-1 vom 2021-05-19 (20.05.2021)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2021-May/008797.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:1597 vom 2021-05-18 (19.05.2021)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:1597

Arch Linux Security Advisory ASA-202011-15 vom 2020-11-17 (18.11.2020)
For more information, see: https://security.archlinux.org/ASA-202011-15/generate

Arch Linux Security Advisory ASA-202011-5 vom 2020-11-09 (10.11.2020)
For more information, see: https://security.archlinux.org/ASA-202011-5/generate

NetApp Security Advisory NTAP-20200924-0001 vom 2020-09-24 (24.09.2020)
For more information, see: https://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20200924-0001/

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2020:2612-1 vom 2020-09-11 (14.09.2020)
For more information, see: http://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2020-September/007411.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2020:2609-1 vom 2020-09-11 (14.09.2020)
For more information, see: http://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2020-September/007409.html

Debian Security Advisory DLA-2369 vom 2020-09-10 (10.09.2020)
For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2020/debian-lts-announce-202009/msg00009.html

libxml2 Issue 178 from 2020-09-04 (04.09.2020)
For more information, see: https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/libxml2/-/issues/178

Version history of this security alert

This is the 16th version of this IT Security Advisory for libxml2. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

09/04/2020 – Initial version
09/10/2020 – Added new updates from Debian
09/14/2020 – Added new updates of Fedora and SUSE
09/24/2020 – Added new updates from NetApp
11/10/2020 – Added new updates to Arch Linux
2020-11-12 – Reference(s) added: FEDORA-2020-B6AAF25741, FEDORA-2020-7773C53BC8, FEDORA-2020-935F62C3D9, FEDORA-2020-FF317550E4
11/18/2020 – Added new updates to Arch Linux
05/19/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat
05/20/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE
06/17/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat
06/18/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat and Ubuntu
06/24/2021 – Added new updates from Amazon and Red Hat
06/25/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat
07/06/2021 – Added new updates of Gentoo
12/03/2021 – Added new updates
05/05/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

See also  6 recommended features of macOS Ventura - the menu interface is more similar to the iPhone, enhancing the convenience of connection and intercommunication | T Kebang

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

You may also like

Google is launching a smartphone with a folding...

Gmail also has blue tick certification

Escape from Russia to build a mushroom startup...

The first choice for playing games and upgrading...

AMD presents new notebook CPUs with a declaration...

Tesla Model S Plaid will launch Track Package,...

21 degrees: oceans warmer than ever

coming! Microsoft will host the Xbox Games Showcase...

PS5 offer: Buy the Playstation 5 up to...

HUAWEI P60 Pro and Mate X3 will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy