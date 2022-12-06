After previously confirming that the two streaming video services HBO Max and Discovery+ will be officially merged in the summer of 2023, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery revealed that there are currently many candidate names for the merged new service, among which the name “Max” was obtained. higher support.

However, at present, Warner Bros. Discovery has not confirmed that the two streaming audio-visual services will adopt a new name after the merger, but judging from the current situation, it seems that it may be named after the “Max” related name.

David Zaslav, the current CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, who was originally responsible for leading Discovery, said that it would be better to put the HBO brand on the same level as Discovery, CNN and other service brands, and not make people have a particular emphasis on specific services. At the same time, I also believe that both HBO Go and HBO Now launched in the past have actually affected the development of HBO Max, so the name of the merged service in the future will obviously not have the brand name “HBO”.

In addition, the new merged service will adopt an interface similar to Disney+, which will cover HBO, Discovery, DC Comics, and Warner Bros. brands to include video content, so that users can watch many movies and albums through a single service.