Nintendo officially announced that they have compiled 13 common causes of Switch damage, allowing users to pay attention to and avoid them in daily use.

Nintendo said: Dropping on the floor or the ground, placing it on a sofa or chair, or being squeezed in a backpack full of things can cause damage to the Switch.

Using the wrong wire, forcibly plugging and unplugging the Joy-Con at the wrong angle, and not charging for a long time will also affect the normal use of the Switch.

At the same time, the official also specifically emphasizes that do not use cotton swabs to clean the game card slot of the Switch, as this may cause failures in reading the card slot, making it impossible to correctly identify the cassette and run the game.

In addition, Nintendo recommends that players pay attention to safety and hygiene when using the Switch to avoid unnecessary damage to the machine.

The official collection of 13 common causes of Switch damage is as follows:

1. Dropped on the floor or ground;

2. Put it on the sofa or chair;

3. It is squeezed when it is placed in a backpack full of things, or is crushed when it is placed in a backpack;

4. Using the wrong wire;

5. Forcibly plugging and unplugging the Joy-Con at the wrong angle;

6. Spaces where the temperature changes rapidly (once water drops appear, please turn off the power and place in a warm room until the water drops dry);

7. It has not been charged for a long time (it should be charged at least once every 6 months);

8. If it is placed in the bag, it will be affected by a water bottle that is not tightly capped; or placed near a humidifier will increase the humidity of the Switch;

9. Touch the machine without drying your hands;

10. Touch the Switch game card slot terminal with your hands;

11. Be a toy for pets, and pet urine and saliva may cause malfunctions;

12. Touch or use a cotton swab to clean the reading slot of the Switch cassette;

13. The Joy-Con was thrown out while playing the game.

