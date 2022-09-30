Ubisoft announced today that the release of “Rage of the Furious Sea” will be postponed from November 8, 2022 to March 9, 2023. This is the fifth time the game has been postponed since its release. The official said that the game has been developed, but based on various technical opinions, it is hoped that there will be more time to improve and bring the best game to players. We will continue to collect opinions in the future, and will conduct a public test in the near future.

“Rage of the Seas” is an open-world pirate game set in the 17th century Indian Ocean. Players can create their own pirates and customize their own pirate ships to start your career legend.

Game official website: https://www.ubisoft.com/zh-tw/game/skull-and-bones