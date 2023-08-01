Comparison: The best mobile phone tariffs in August 2023

PR/Business Insider

There are many mobile phone tariffs and the offers, conditions and services change monthly. So that you can get an overview, you will find a comparison with the best mobile phone tariffs in August 2023 here. When choosing your new mobile phone tariff, you should pay attention to criteria such as the amount of data volume, number of free minutes, network coverage and contract period. Also think about whether you want a tariff with or without a mobile phone.

Finding a mobile phone tariff that is tailored to your needs and at the same time runs on favorable terms is not that easy … there are too many providers, tariffs and conditions for that.

August 2023: Mobile phone tariffs in comparison

The best way to find out which mobile phone tariff is right for you is to use our clear comparison. Simply enter your requirements and your desired mobile phone and scroll through the offers. You can also find detailed instructions on how to use our cell phone tariff comparison under this table.

This is how you use the cell phone tariff comparison:

Choose whether you want one Tariff with or without Handy want (you can find the advantages of a tariff with a mobile phone below). Are you looking for your wish-Smartphone from: Whether the new iPhone 11 or the Samsung Galaxy A40 — the selection of new smartphones is large. Determine your wish-data volume: Anything is possible, from 1 GB to unlimited data volume. fits yours free minutes according to your preferences. Determines how high the Preis should be. Filter by your favorites providers. Choose another one (if possible). Tarifoption and fits yours contract term at. Besides, you can still Internet speed establish.

What to look out for when choosing a cell phone plan

When choosing the tariff, you should be guided by your needs. If you make frequent calls, you need enough free minutes, for example. But if you prefer to surf the Internet, you need a mobile phone tariff with a high data volume and good network coverage. Basically, you should consider these five things in your research:

1. Data volume

You can check how much data volume you use each month on the website of your current provider and use it to decide how much data volume you need in the future. With providers like Congstar, you also have the option of changing your data volume (monthly) and thus adapting it individually.

2. Telephone-Flat

It is important to many of you to have enough free minutes to make phone calls. You should make sure that you also want to make calls abroad with your tariff. Some providers, such as AldiTalk, only allow telephoning in the same network (from AldiTalk to AldiTalk) and not in all German fixed or mobile networks or abroad.

3rd speed

If you are dependent on fast internet when you are out and about, you should not ignore the internet speed. A speed of 21.6 MBit/s (corresponding to the 3G designation) is generally sufficient for fast surfing.

4. Network Coverage

Another point that you should consider when choosing a telephone provider is the respective network coverage. Many providers provide network coverage maps on their website, where you can see how good the telephone connection is in different places.

5. Minimum Contract Term

Most cell phone contracts have a minimum term of 24 months. Find out about the notice period in good time so that you don’t get caught in a cost trap. If you want to be flexible, you should rather choose a tariff that can be canceled monthly.

Which is better: mobile phone tariff with or without a mobile phone?

If you decide on a mobile phone tariff with a mobile phone, you pay a monthly flat rate for a period of two years. At the end of this time you have paid off the device. The fixed minimum term is less flexible, but has the advantage that it saves you money. According to Stiftung Warentest, a new smartphone is significantly cheaper if you buy it together with a tariff. However, you should cancel your contract immediately after the minimum term has expired, otherwise you will end up paying too much.

Another advantage of tariffs with a mobile phone is the provider’s free repair service if the device is damaged and the defect falls under the statutory warranty.

One thing that speaks in favor of mobile phone tariffs without a smartphone is that they can be canceled on a monthly basis, giving you more freedom. This makes sense if, for example, you don’t need a new smartphone or you don’t want to be tied to one provider for a long time.

