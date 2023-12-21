Composable applications: software becomes jazz

In a world where technology evolves by leaps and bounds, a new trend is emerging in the software field: composable applications. But what exactly does it mean and why should we care?

What is a Composable Application?

Imagine a jazz group improvising. In a jazz performance, each musician has the freedom to express their creativity, playing solos or accompanying others, always in harmony with the group. This fluidity and ability to adapt is the heart of composable applications. As in a jazz jam session, in these applications each component operates independently but in coordination with the others, creating a flexible system that can adapt and react quickly to changes.

That is, composable applications are orchestrated sets of independently encapsulable and deployable software components. Each component represents a well-defined business capability (login, an e-commerce cart, a product catalog…), easily recognizable by a business user and packaged to ensure programmatic access and reuse.

Flexibility and Adaptability

As musicians adapt to each other’s improvisations, in a composable application, components are designed to be flexible and adaptable, dynamically responding to changes and needs of the moment.

Flexibility and adaptability in composable are achieved through the maintenance of technological artifacts that represent entire business functionalities and bring together all the necessary technological elements.

These artifacts can be managed independently, allowing applications to quickly adapt to new needs or changes.

Rotation in Solos

In a composable application, the organization of its various features can be compared to a jazz orchestra, where ‘solo rotation’ represents the sequence in which different instruments (or ‘solos’) take turns playing. This sequence is managed by a central control point, similar to an orchestra conductor, thecentralized hub, which coordinates the lifecycle of each featuremanages their releases and ensures that the application incorporates the appropriate working features.

These hubs allow you to maintain and update components in an orderly and systematic manner.

Independence of Languages

As jazz musicians know and master various musical styles, the components of an application composable they can be created by being familiar with different programming languages and frameworks. This allows them to integrate seamlessly within the overall application ecosystem.

In the context of a composable application, language independence is achieved throughusing things like microservices and micros frontend. These elements allow you to separate programming languages, but at the same time introduce a common language (API and Events), which allows the various components to interact efficiently and harmoniously, regardless of the languages ​​used.

Structure and Progression

Just as jazz musicians understand chord progressions, in the context of Composable Applications, Application Composition Platforms provide the structure and context needed for application components to operate harmoniously. These platforms enable composition, ensuring that each component integrates effectively within the overall architecture.

Why are composable applications important?

In a time when change is the only constantorganizations, be they companies or public administrations, need tools that can evolve at the pace of your needs. Composable applications offer just that: greater agility and the ability to quickly respond to changes in the market or customer needs. This not only increases the efficiency of companies but also improves the experience of end users.

The Future of applications is composable

Over time, we’ll see more and more ready-to-use tools that make it easier to create these composable applications. This will have a significant impact on how we quickly address new challenges through software.

Composable applicationswith their flexible nature, are paving the way for a future where rapid adaptation and innovation are within everyone’s reach. In practice, software will no longer be rigid and immutable, but rather a dynamic environment that can continually evolve to meet ever-changing needs.

The future seems increasingly oriented towards compostable solutions: modular, flexible and ready to respond effectively to the challenges of a rapidly evolving technological world.

