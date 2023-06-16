Computer security course for Aulab developers

From 19 June Aulab expands its offer by presenting a new course for the training of computer security expert programmers. Mission: Cybersecurity. Cybercrime continues to grow in Italy and around the world, making the online space increasingly dangerous for companies, organizations and users. The data of the latest Clusit Report on ICT security in Italy say it, which show that in 2022 cyberattacks in Italy increased by 168.6% compared to 2021. A significantly higher figure than the global average (21.5%).

A course in computer security for developers

This is why Aulab expands its offer by presenting the new Hackademy Cybersecurity DevSecOps Expert Course, for the training of expert IT security programmers, starting on 19 June.

Giancarlo Valente, CTO and Founder of Aulab

Aulab’s goal is to disseminate the skills suitable for responding to the demands of a constantly evolving job market. Anticipating the trends of new technological professions with a training offer for all levels, from beginners to experts. Cybersecurity is a priority for companies, which is why we offer the new training course dedicated to developers who want to position themselves on the international market by becoming DevSecOps Experts.

Protecting yourself is a priority, even with a course in computer security

Companies all over the world, from big companies to small and medium-sized enterprises, are increasingly attentive to the protection of their IT security. Become an expert on DevSecOps it means adopting a new professional approach. Paying particular attention to cyber security at every stage of the software development process. And by encouraging collaboration between operations teams to create efficient and secure technologies for companies. This course is a further concrete step towards building an increasingly solid and engaged community for Aulab alumni. A place to train and continue to grow, together”.

La professione del Cybersecurity DevSecOps Expert

The DevSecOps Expert combines high technical skills in the field of programming with specific training on IT security. This is so that the safety level of the product can already be optimized during the development phase. The DevSecOps Expert is formed to be able to recognize and prevent various types of cybercrime.

The most affected sectors

In addition to integrating cyber security aspects from the beginning of the software development process. It is therefore starting to become a crucial position for every company. Among the areas most affected by cybercrime, for example, the government sector stands out (20% of the total number of attacks), manufacturing (19%) and the so-called multiple targets (11%), which transversely affect the online environment.

Cybersecurity: why it matters to businesses

The presence of a Cyber ​​Security Expert not only results in increased security, but also in a concrete savings. According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2022, every single data stolen costs Italian companies an average of 143 euros. For an overall average damage of 3.4 million dollars. For Italian companies without any IT protection measures, the cost of a data breach can reach 4.86 million euros.

Aulab organizes a computer security course for developers

Figure that yes halve if the same companies have instead included effective cybersecurity strategies in their spending strategy: 2.16 million euros. In terms of top threats, globally, compromised credentials continue to be the most common cause of breaches (19%). Phishing is the second (16%) and most expensive lawsuit, averaging $4.91 million in breach costs.