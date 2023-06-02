COMPUTEX 2023 COUGAR Showcase Panzer 800 and Open Case Cratus

At COMPUTEX Taipei, COUGAR brought a new full-tower chassis, the Panzer 800. It is as sturdy as a chariot and looks like a chassis tank. The chassis can be installed with an E-ATX motherboard and provides 4 USB 3.0 ports and 3.5mm audio sources. With RGB buttons and fan speed control.

In terms of heat dissipation, the front mesh panel can have both heat dissipation and dustproof effects, and supports a maximum 420mm radiator, a 190mm height air-cooled tower fan, and a maximum of 12 fans; while the internal parts support E-ATX Expansion for motherboard, 460mm GPU, 2x 3.5″ HDD and 4x 2.5″ SSD.

The COUGAR Cratus open case was also exhibited on site. The C-shaped steel elbow was used as the case structure, presenting elegant lines and interesting hardware configurations. The internal high-end components were displayed with tempered glass.

COUGAR’s live broadcast kit was also displayed on the spot, and of course this Terminator ergonomic chair, with a keel shape imitating the spine, makes the e-sports chair different from the general public version, and has quite comfortable back support.