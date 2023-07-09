Concerns Rise as Rockstar Games Plans ‘Blood Killing’ Remake: Will History Repeat Itself?

Rockstar Games Faces Criticism After the Release of “Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition”

For years, Rockstar Games has been praised for delivering highly detailed and immersive open world games, particularly with their popular “Grand Theft Auto” series. However, their reputation took a hit in 2021 with the launch of “Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition”. Just like CD Projekt Red’s controversial release of “Cyberpunk 2077”, this new edition was plagued with serious bugs and technical issues. Now, rumors are circulating that Rockstar Games is planning a remake or remastered version of the original “Blood Killing”, but many players are already expressing concerns.

Despite various leaks and rumors, Rockstar Games finally released “Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition” in 2021, which included revamped versions of “Grand Theft Auto 3”, “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City”, and “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas”. However, this release was met with disappointment due to its poor game quality, optimization problems, and abundance of bugs and errors. This has greatly damaged Rockstar Games’ image among gamers.

Since the successful release of “Blood Killing 2” in 2018, players have been eagerly anticipating the chance to revisit the previous installment. Over the years, rumors of a remake or ported version have surfaced from time to time. Recently, the game was suddenly re-rated in South Korea, sparking renewed speculation about a potential remastered edition. However, many fans are worried that this could lead to a repeat of the “Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition” fiasco.

One concerned player, Plus-Inspection-688, recently shared their worries about the remake on the Reddit discussion board. They cited the negative reception of the GTA Trilogy as a reason for their apprehension. The post garnered 3,500 likes and hundreds of responses, indicating that many players share these concerns.

A closer look at the comments revealed that most players are not excited about the idea of Rockstar Games releasing a remake or ported version of “Blood Killing”. The user with the most likes, Naturally_Fragrant, expressed a desire for the classic game to be left alone and not subjected to a low-quality port. However, they did mention that a complete remake from the ground up could be a different story. Unfortunately, with Rockstar Games likely focusing their resources on the development of “Grand Theft Auto VI”, the chances of a full remake seem slim.

It’s important to note that the “Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition” was actually developed by the outsourcing team Grove Street Games. Rockstar Games has officially cut ties with the team, which raises questions about who would handle a potential “Blood Killing” port/remake. Many players hope that Rockstar Games can learn from the failure of the GTA Trilogy and ensure better supervision in any future projects, even if they involve outsourcing.

It is crucial to remember that any news regarding a “Blood Killing” remake has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games. Players should be cautious about believing rumors or speculations. According to leaked information, Rockstar Games may release the remastered version of the game in August of this year. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement to get the full details.

In the meantime, Rockstar Games will have to work hard to regain their reputation and restore players’ confidence after the disappointing launch of the GTA Trilogy.

