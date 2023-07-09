Home » TENNIS ONLINE: Bouzková and Vondroušová will compete for a place in the Wimbledon quarterfinals
TENNIS ONLINE: Bouzková and Vondroušová will compete for a place in the Wimbledon quarterfinals

TENNIS ONLINE: Bouzková and Vondroušová will compete for a place in the Wimbledon quarterfinals

The mutual balance on the WTA circuit is dominated by Vondroušová, who has not yet lost a set in two matches against Bouzková. She beat her twice 6-1 in Indian Wells this March.

By advancing to the quarterfinals, Bouzková would equal her Wimbledon record from last year. For Vondroušová, the eight-final participation is already the best result at the All England Club.

