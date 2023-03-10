PR / Business Insider

Are you looking for an affordable Nintendo Switch, Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X? Then you should also include offers where the console is sold on contract. You can often save a few euros here – and at the same time secure a cheap cell phone tariff. For example, you can get the Xbox Series S for just one euro device price* with a contract period of 24 months.



Gambling is fun and drives away boredom – alone or in the company of friends or family. Finding deals on consoles that are affordable is still not that easy. After all, availability still determines the price. This is particularly noticeable with the Nintendo Switch OLED, the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

If you are flexible and can change your mobile phone tariff or if a family member is about to get a new smartphone anyway, you can kill two birds with one stone: A console with a contract is often a cheap offer, with which you can also keep the costs incurred can keep a look.

Buy Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox

Buy a console with a contract: you should pay attention to that

It is important for every offer that you check at the end of the minimum contract period whether the tariff is still worthwhile afterwards. It is often cheaper to switch to another tariff or provider afterwards, so that you can really get a bargain in the long term. It is therefore best to calculate what the deal will cost you over the entire term.

A sample calculation: With a 24-month contract period, the selected tariff will cost you EUR 10.00 per month. So you pay 240.00 euros if you cancel in time. In addition, there is the one-time device price and, under certain circumstances, a connection price. So if a console is offered for a symbolic euro and without a connection price, you end up paying 241.00 euros for it and at the same time still have a tariff for your cell phone or tablet.

Important: Also consider that you may have to pay shipping costs.

Buy Nintendo Switch with contract

The price for the Nintendo Switch OLED is now between 320.00 and 340.00 euros. Therefore, when choosing a deal with a console and tariff, you should make sure that you can actually get a bargain if you add up the console price and a 24-month cell phone contract.

Buy Playstation 5 with contract

With the Playstation 5 you should expect a console price of around 600.00 euros – it makes sense to opt for a bundle with a game. These are also often offered together with a contract, so you may be able to save even more.

Buy Xbox with contract

For the Xbox Series X you currently have to pay at least 500.00 euros. The Xbox Series S is currently around 270.00 euros. Here, too, the search for a console with a contract can be worthwhile – especially if you don’t want to pay the full price immediately, but prefer to pay monthly for the minimum term.

