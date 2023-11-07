CoolerMaster QUBE 500: A Cute and Versatile Case with Unique Design Elements

CoolerMaster has unveiled their latest computer case, the QUBE 500, which stands out from the traditional e-sports style with its cute square appearance. The macaron limited edition of the case offers three color panel replacements in mint green, pink, and cream, while the standard version is available in black and white.

One unique feature of the QUBE 500 is its use of flat-panel design components, which reduces the packaging volume and allows users to assemble the computer parts together while assembling the case. Not only does this provide the fun of DIY, but it also offers a variety of placement methods for players to choose from.

The QUBE 500 comes with a set of specifications, including a product model of Q500-DGNN-S00, dimensions of 380 x 231 x 381mm, and support for E-ATX, ATX, M-ATX, and ITX motherboards. It also offers multiple storage options with 3 x 2.5″ and 4 x 3.5″ slots, and has a graphics card length limit of 365mm and a CPU radiator height limit of 164-172mm.

In terms of cooling, the QUBE 500 supports various fan configurations, with options for 2 x 120mm or 2 x 140mm fans on the top, side, and bottom, and a maximum of 1 x 120mm fan on the rear. It also supports water cooling with options for 240/280mm radiators on the top, side, and bottom.

The QUBE 500 comes with a pre-installed 120mm SF ARGB White PWM fan, and its chassis IO includes 2 x USB 3.0 ports, 1 x USB-C 20Gbps port, 1 x 3.5mm Audio port, power button, and reset button. It also offers a 2-year warranty.

The QUBE 500’s square appearance, along with its colorful panel options, adds a touch of cuteness to the e-sports style. Its flat-panel design components not only save space and reduce packaging materials, but also allow for flexible space transformation. With its various installation modes, players can express their creativity and customize their setup according to their needs.

Assembly of the QUBE 500 is straightforward, with the six sides of the case securely connected using mortise and tenon structures and screws. The installation process is made easier with the corresponding instructions for each layer of components.

The QUBE 500 offers compatibility with different hardware configurations, including support for E-ATX motherboards with a width below 273mm, graphics cards up to 365mm in length, and power supplies up to 173mm in length.

In terms of heat dissipation, the QUBE 500 supports various cooling options, including air-cooled radiators up to 173mm in height, and water cooling options with support for 280/240mm radiators on the top, front, and bottom.

Overall, the CoolerMaster QUBE 500 offers a unique and customizable computer case option, with its cute square appearance, flat-panel design components, and flexible installation modes. It provides players with the opportunity to showcase their creativity while enjoying the fun of DIY.

