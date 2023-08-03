Home » Corner2Corner Addresses Mod Incident: Clarifying Misconceptions and Taking Responsibility
Technology

Corner2Corner Addresses Mod Incident: Clarifying Misconceptions and Taking Responsibility

by admin
Corner2Corner Addresses Mod Incident: Clarifying Misconceptions and Taking Responsibility

Title: Corner2Corner Removes Mod and Takes Responsibility for Organizational Mistake

Date: August 1, 2023

Corner2Corner, a non-profit project dedicated to supporting the Fighting Game Community (FGC), has stated that they take full responsibility for an incident involving a mod that was mistakenly installed on their organizer’s live broadcast computer. The organization has removed the mod and assures the community that such an occurrence will not happen again in the future.

The incident came to light when Corner2Corner tweeted, “The mod is now removed – nothing like this will ever happen again. We ask for understanding from the excellent community that we are all a part of.” The tweet also mentioned GamesRadar, a gaming news outlet, urging them to retract their misleading article about one of Europe’s leading talents, Packz, and acknowledge that the fault lies with Corner2Corner.

According to Corner2Corner’s statement, the mod’s installation on the live broadcast computer was solely due to the organizer’s mistake and had no connection to Packz, the player involved. The organization expressed regret over this oversight and emphasized that every staff member is working voluntarily to support the FGC.

As an immediate solution, Corner2Corner promptly removed the mod from their system. Additionally, they have assured the community that they have taken necessary measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The organization acknowledges their error and requests that the blame should not be placed on Packz, emphasizing that the player bears no responsibility for the incident.

The FGC is a community built upon trust, fair play, and mutual respect. Corner2Corner’s acknowledgment of their mistake and commitment to rectify the situation demonstrate their dedication to upholding these principles. It is reassuring to see their swift response and their commitment to ensuring the integrity of their broadcasts moving forward.

See also  tribe29 checkmk endangered: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows command injection

For now, the focus remains on supporting the FGC and fostering an environment that encourages the growth and development of talented players like Packz. As the cornerstones of the community, organizations like Corner2Corner play a vital role in creating a platform for players to showcase their skills, and their continued efforts are instrumental in the success and progress of the FGC.

Corner2Corner’s determination to take responsibility and learn from this incident should be commended, both by the community and by GamesRadar, who are urged to reassess their initial article in light of the organization’s admission of fault. By doing so, they can help rebuild the reputation of Packz and ensure the accurate representation of the entire FGC.

You may also like

discounts until 6 August 2023

The Xbox Elite Series 2 CORE: A Highly...

Sonos Move 2 is coming in September: rumors...

Five video games to pack for a different...

Current rocket launches 2023: All information about the...

Amazon High Tech Trading, what’s behind the phone...

“Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart” Expands to Windows...

Battery Tech🔋Iron Salt Battery🔋Solid State🔋 – with Michael...

Amazon High Tech Trading, what’s behind the phone...

Greentech heating: Super heat pump without refrigerant and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy