CORSAIR® today announced the CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, CORSAIR’s thinnest high-performance keyboard ever, launching October 4th. From an elegant brushed aluminum frame to versatile connectivity options for multiple devices, the K100 AIR delivers a modern, premium experience that gamers and productivity-conscious consumers demand.

Boasting an incredibly slim frame, measuring just 11mm at its thinnest point, the K100 AIR has a clean, minimal aesthetic that will fit any desktop or workstation. The ultra-responsive CHERRY MX ultra-low profile mechanical keyswitches provide the satisfying, tactile and reliable keys users demand without the height of a full-size keyswitch.

The K100 AIR offers three ways to connect multiple devices: ultra-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, low-latency Bluetooth® on up to three host devices, or USB wired mode on PCs and Macs for 8,000Hz super-poll responsive gaming performance. The keyboard’s long-lasting battery provides 50 hours of battery life with bright RGB backlighting, or up to 200 hours with the backlighting off, so you can get more than a week between charges.

To elevate your workflow, the K100 AIR seamlessly switches between wireless connections on your PC, laptop, tablet, and more, enables masterful multitasking at the touch of a button, and is powered by AES 128-bit encryption protection. Four fully programmable macro keys enable you to perform complex macros, actions and application launches, while dedicated media keys and a programmable aluminum volume wheel provide convenient control. 8MB of onboard storage can save up to 50 profiles when connecting the K100 AIR to other devices, keeping preset macros and lighting effects at your fingertips.

With CORSAIR AXON ultra-processing technology, the K100 AIR can be infinitely customized to wirelessly play up to 20 complex hardware RGB lighting layers at once. Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software unlocks dynamic wireless RGB control, enabling you to remap keys, program macros and customize your CORSAIR RGB settings from one intuitive interface.

With gorgeous aesthetics, top-of-the-line performance and advanced connectivity, the K100 AIR gives you an undeniable competitive and style edge to elevate your work and play.

Availability, Warranty and Pricing

The CORSAIR K100 AIR wireless mechanical gaming keyboard will be available on October 4, 2022. See the CORSAIR website for the latest availability and pricing information.

The CORSAIR K100 AIR is backed by a two-year warranty, as well as the CORSAIR global customer service and technical support network.

