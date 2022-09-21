Original title: It was revealed that Xinjiang had wanted to trade Zhou Qi and other CBA teams could not meet the conditions of Xinjiang

On September 20, Zhou Qi’s agency officially announced today that Zhou Qi will continue to play in overseas leagues in the new season. According to the Xinjiang Daily, the Xinjiang team had discussed Zhou Qi’s trade with other CBA teams.

According to an article by Xinjiang Daily, there are three options for Zhou Qi in the new season:

1. Accept the Xinjiang maximum salary contract

2. Transfer to other CBA teams

3. Playing in overseas leagues

Option 1 Zhou Qi himself firmly disagreed; Option 2 was stranded because other CBA teams were unwilling to exchange transfer fees or outstanding players recognized by the Xinjiang team; Option 3 was Zhou Qi’s current choice.

This also means that the Xinjiang Men’s Basketball Team has discussed with other CBA teams about Zhou Qi’s trade, but failed to make the trip due to dissatisfaction with the trading chips.

