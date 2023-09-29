CPU-Z Version 2.08 Introduces Support for AMD’s ‘Storm Peak’ Platform and Intel’s 14th Generation Core Processors

CPU-Z Version 2.08 Brings New Support Updates for AMD’s “Storm Peak” Platform

In the world of CPU detection software, CPU-Z continues to be the most commonly used tool for collecting and monitoring essential information about processors. With its latest version, CPU-Z 2.08, users can now benefit from enhanced support for AMD’s next-generation “Storm Peak” platform. In addition, the update further supplements information about Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series processors and introduces initial support for AMD’s server processor codenamed “Bergamo”. Moreover, it offers expanded support for Intel’s 14th generation Core processors.

One of the key features of CPU-Z is its ability to collect and display a wide range of information about processors. Users can obtain details such as the processor’s name, number, codename, process, cache, as well as monitor the internal and memory frequencies of each core in real-time. Furthermore, CPU-Z provides information about motherboards, chipsets, memory types, sizes, timings, and module specifications.

The latest update to CPU-Z, version 2.08, showcases its commitment to keeping up with the advancements in processor technology. With support for AMD’s “Storm Peak” platform, users can now delve into the details of Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series processors. The first batch of products for this series consists of five models, with architecture cores ranging from 16 to an impressive 96 cores based on Zen 4 architecture. Additionally, CPU-Z version 2.08 also offers initial support for AMD’s “Bergamo” EPYC server processors.

Not neglecting Intel’s advancements, CPU-Z version 2.08 expands its compatibility with Intel’s 14th generation Core processors. This includes mid-to-low-end models such as Core i5 and Core i3. The update introduces support for Intel Meteor Lake processors and includes specific processor models like the Intel Core i5-14400F, 14400T, 14400, 14500, 14500T, and Intel Core i3-14100F, 14100T, 14100. It also adds support for the Intel 300/300T processor, which features RPL, dual-core, and 65/35W specifications.

Among the highlights of CPU-Z version 2.08 is the information it provides about the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series processors with the lowest specifications labeled as the 7945WX. However, the exact number of cores for this model is not specified, potentially indicating a configuration of less than 16 cores. In comparison, the 7955WX is equipped with 16 cores. Leaked content from the previous generation Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series suggests that the new product will see a 20% performance improvement, specifically in single-core performance.

CPU-Z version 2.08 is now available for download, and users can access it by visiting the official website. The update not only brings support for the latest processor technologies but also fixes a delay in version checking to ensure a seamless user experience.

