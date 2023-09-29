Qin Haiyang continues to dominate in Hangzhou Asian Games with 4th gold medal

Hangzhou, September 28, 2022 – Qin Haiyang, the Chinese swimming sensation, added another gold medal to his collection as he won the men’s 200-meter breaststroke final at the Hangzhou Asian Games. This victory marks his fourth individual gold medal in the competition.

Qin Haiyang has been a force to be reckoned with throughout the Asian Games, participating in a total of six events and coming out on top in four of them. In addition to his gold medals, he has also secured a silver medal. With such an impressive performance, it is no surprise that he has become the talk of the games.

After his triumphant win, Qin Haiyang addressed the media and made an unexpected statement. When asked about his feelings regarding his multiple gold medals, he said, “I feel nothing about winning a few gold medals.” Despite his nonchalant response, his dominance in the pool speaks for itself.

In a lighthearted moment, Qin Haiyang also wished everyone a happy Mid-Autumn Festival. When the topic of mooncakes came up, he humorously stated that he would not be indulging in salty mooncakes, opting for the sweeter varieties instead. This comment showcased his friendly and easy-going nature.

Qin Haiyang’s success has captivated the attention of fans and experts alike. With his outstanding performance and humble demeanor, he has become a role model for aspiring athletes.

Tomorrow, on September 29, Qin Haiyang will compete in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke event, aiming to add another gold medal to his already impressive collection. As he continues to make waves in the pool, all eyes will be on this rising star.

Congratulations to Qin Haiyang on his remarkable achievements at the Hangzhou Asian Games, and may his future endeavors be just as successful.

Omni-media reporter Ye Zhu contributed to this report.

