Guangliang Joins ‘Our Song’: A New Season of Musical Brilliance and Reunion

New Season of Dragon TV’s “Our Song” Announces Guest Lineup

Posted: 12:15pm 29/09/2023

Guangliang, the renowned Chinese singer, delighted fans today by posting handsome photos on social media to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. The photos showcased the full moon, a symbol of the festival, as he wished everyone a happy holiday.

In other news, the fifth season of the popular music show “Our Song” on Dragon TV has revealed its highly anticipated guest lineup. The program, set to premiere on October 8, will air every Sunday at 9 pm. The show’s team announced the participants for Group A yesterday, which includes talented artists such as Yu Chengqing, Guangliang, Da Zhangwei, Huang Liling A-Lin, Fu Longfei, Zeng Bit, Xu Ziwei, Chen Zhuoxuan, and Ma Jiaqi of the Times Youth League. These nine artists represent the different generations in the Chinese music scene, providing a diverse and powerful group of singers who will inject new vitality and brilliance into the golden songs.

Guangliang’s personal manager, Kong Shengmin, also took to Weibo, a popular Chinese microblogging platform, to reveal that the “Our Song” program team has been extending invitations to the singer for quite some time. However, previous conflicts with the epidemic and concert schedules have prevented the collaboration from happening naturally. But now, Guangliang has officially announced that he will be joining the fifth season of “Our Song,” much to the delight of his fans.

The new season of “Our Song” brings innovation to the music theme by launching the core concept of “Stay together all the way, bloom into life.” The phrase “Being with you all the way” signifies the show’s fifth anniversary and represents the enduring companionship with the audience. It also represents the unity and support between singers of different generations who collaborate and rely on each other during the show. On the other hand, “Blooming into Life” symbolizes the program’s optimistic outlook for the future.

Fans can look forward to the captivating performances and the harmonious blend of talents from these renowned artists in the upcoming season of “Our Song.” As the program celebrates its fifth anniversary, it promises to showcase the incredible journey of music, friendship, and personal growth.

Source: Beijing News and Weibo.

