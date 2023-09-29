iPhone 15 Users Report Overheating Issues: Apple Faces Potential Setback

Title: iPhone 15 Users Complain of Overheating Issues, Apple Yet to Respond

Date: September 27, 2023

DoNews reported on September 27 that numerous iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max users have been expressing their grievances over overheating issues with their recently purchased devices. Users claim that their phones become too hot to handle even without using a phone case, leading them to question the performance and quality of Apple’s flagship smartphones.

According to Sina Finance, some users have experienced their iPhone 15 reaching temperatures as high as 47 degrees Celsius. The severity of the overheating issue has left some individuals reluctant to even touch their phones with their bare hands. Ian Zelbo, a renowned technology writer for 9to5Mac, verified these claims on social media, stating that the left edge and back of the iPhone 15 were the hottest areas when in use.

Apple introduced fast charging capabilities with the iPhone 8 in 2017, enabling users to achieve 50% battery power within 30 minutes. However, with the release of the iPhone 15 series, Apple transitioned from its proprietary charging interface to a standardized USB-C charging interface to comply with new EU regulations.

Zelbo emphasized that the heating problem intensifies during fast charging between 25% to 60% battery levels. As the battery level surpasses 70%, the temperature of the phone noticeably decreases, although it remains uncomfortably warm to hold.

Currently, Apple has not issued a statement regarding the reported overheating issues. Additional iPhone 15 users have also voiced concerns about their devices overheating while engaged in activities such as gaming or scrolling through apps.

According to technology media outlet Android Authority, extended usage periods, particularly when switching between chat applications and watching social media videos, can trigger overheating problems. Aamir Siddiqui, an author for Android Authority, stated that the heating area for his iPhone 15 was primarily located on the right side near the bottom of the camera. Siddiqui shared that he was not utilizing any resource-intensive tasks such as gaming or charging the device when experiencing this issue.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple product analyst, addressed the overheating problem on September 27. Kuo reasoned that the overheating issue is unrelated to TSMC’s 3-nanometer process and is likely a result of compromised heat dissipation design to reduce the phone’s weight. This compromise could involve a smaller heat dissipation area or the heat dissipation effect being impacted by the titanium alloy frame.

Kuo also mentioned that Apple is expected to address the problem through system updates, but significant improvements may be limited unless the processor’s performance is reduced. Failure to adequately resolve the issue could potentially harm iPhone 15 shipments.

This is not the first time Apple has encountered issues with its iPhones. Earlier this month, the French National Spectrum Administration (ANFR) reported that the electromagnetic radiation levels emitted by the iPhone 12 exceeded the permissible range, prompting them to request the suspension of sales in France. Regulatory authorities in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Italy are also closely monitoring the situation.

As users continue to voice their concerns, the onus is now on Apple to acknowledge and resolve the overheating issues impacting their latest flagship devices, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max.