Technology

Creality Falcon 2 buy cheap from 689€ (05/2023)

Creality Falcon 2 buy cheap from 689€ (05/2023)

Creality is also entering a laser engraver with 22 watts of concentrated laser power, some technical refinements and a fast working speed.

best price! You can get the Falcon 2 thanks to Geekbuying.com Coupon and with delivery from a eu-lager for 689 € on offer.

Creality is launching another laser engraver that has interesting safety features and is designed to create clean cuts using Air Assist. In terms of price, the almost fully assembled machine starts at 689,00€ on Geekbuying.com on offer.

Falcon2 22W Laser Engraver & Cutter

Specifications of the Creality Falcon 2 engraver

Creality Falcon 2
engraving size 400 mm x 415 mm
Laser diode laser
Laser modules output power 22W, 4x collimated laser
engraving accuracy 0.01 mm
resolution 254dpi
laser wavelength 455±5 nm
speed 25.000 mm/min
connectivity MicroSD, USB
operating system Windows/macOS
Software LaserGRBL/LightBurn
Features
  • Air Assist
  • Bidirectional limit switch
  • Stop function, security lock
  • Emergency stop switch
  • Laser protection cover
Supported Materials Cardboard, wood, bamboo, rubber, leather, fabric, acrylic, plastic, metal
particularities Colored lasering of metals

Laser engravers are not toys

Laser engravers are becoming increasingly popular, but they are far from toys. Appropriate precautionary measures should be taken into account before operation. Be it the exhaust air or the protection for the eyes. Lasergravierer without eye protection, can very quickly lead to irreparable damage.

Likewise, you can see the developing Combustion fumes don’t underestimate. When lasering a wide variety of materials, substances can/are burned, correspondingly gases, sometimes even toxic, can like that escape. Before you buy, please find out about the points and make the appropriate preparations in your work area.

Fast setup

According to Creality, the assembly should be done quickly in just 3 steps. The frame is already assembled, the laser module already wired, ready for final attachment. There are also a few screws for the feet and the airflow module that still need to be installed. The frame consists of a all aluminum alloy, which should ensure stable working and standing in the company.

Falcon2 22W Laser Engraver & Cutter Assembly and Scope of Delivery

20 watt laser module

The manufacturer himself enters 22 Watt Laser module on, that off 4 individual 6 watt lasers consists, the combined and compressed as well as bundled be to one stronger effect to achieve. You can probably do more than that 100+ materials, lasering, cutting or engraving. This also includes 15 mm thin pieces of wood, those in one go cut can become.

Falcon2 22W Laser Engraver & Cutter gebündelter Laser

So that Cut or engraving does not become a tedious ordeal, there is one speed von 25.000 mm/s in order to finish his project more quickly.

Falcon2 22W Laser Engraver & Cutter Speed

Laser color?

The Creality Laser Cutter is not the first to support colored lasers from metallic surfaces. Of course, the whole thing doesn’t work with every material. With a The stainless steel surface is not a problem. The stainless steel will from Laser heats up, reacts die metal surface physically and generated hundreds of colors. That sounds super exciting in theory, how does it work under real conditions?

Falcon2 22W Laser Engraver & Cutter colored lasers

For clean cuts with no burned or scorched edges The air support/Air Assist takes care of the laser interface. Here you can control the air flow manually with the adjusting wheel or automatically with the Lightburn software, which can remove smoke and soot during lasering. The laser lens should also be protected from dirt.

Falcon2 22W Laser Engraver & Cutter Airflow

Security is provided with 5 protection mechanisms and functions. A bi-directional limit switch, an active one stop function, a security lock design, a Safety off button and a protective cover for the Laser ensure maximum security. At least that’s how the manufacturer describes it. Under “security lock design” or from the English “security lock design” means a Schloss as well as one matching key to the one who locks or unlocks the function.

Falcon2 22W Laser Engraver & Cutter Safety Features

There is also a monitoring system on the laser head for the status of the airflow, the laser and a flame monitor.

Conclusion/Assessment: Buy Creality Falcon 2?

The Creality laser engraver also sounds super exciting, especially if you are a creative mind and would like to process or cut a wide variety of materials. The colored lasering of metals also sounds extremely exciting. Thanks to some safety functions or the Air Assist suction for clean cuts, that’s the icing on the cake.

Nevertheless, the price of around €1000 is anything but a bargain. Here you should decide beforehand what you actually start with such a laser engraver.

