Everything ready for the BMX Pan American

SPORTS

From May 19 to 21, the city of Riobamba will be at the epicenter of Pan-American cycling by hosting the Pan-American BMX Championship at the city’s renowned BMX Track, this track, considered one of the best in the region for this modality. You will witness the skills and abilities of the best talents on the continent.

Riobamba will host the Pan American BMX Championship

With the participation of 50 delegations from different Pan American countries, the presence of more than 700 athletes of all categories is expected, who will participate in exciting races full of adrenaline and action. The event not only promises a high level of competition, but also the opportunity to strengthen sporting and cultural ties between the participating nations.

The Municipal GAD of Riobamba, through its new administration, has worked hard to ensure that the realization of this event is successful, recognizing the tourist and economic potential that it represents, efforts have been made to provide all the comforts to buyers and spectators. who will visit the city during these days.

In addition to the competition on the track, various complementary activities have been prepared to enrich the experience of the attendees, these include exhibitions, entrepreneurship fair, food stands and activations will show products related to cycling with the aim of promoting local tourism. Holding this championship not only highlights the importance of sport in the region, but also Riobamba’s ability to host high-level events. Riobamba has demonstrated its commitment to economic reactivation and the promotion of tourism.