Mexico overcomes Honduras, qualifies for the Copa América and the Nations semi-finals – Diario La Página

Mexico qualifies for a new edition of Copa América after eliminating Honduras in the penalty shootout against a great Honduran team that failed to complete what it did last week when in Tegucigalpa it gave Tri 2-0.

The Mexican victory is overshadowed thanks to the refereeing scandals that occurred during the second leg of the quarterfinals, where at times a certain inclination was noted when making decisions in favor of Mexico.

Aztec Comeback

Mexico received Honduras with the mission of turning around the 2-0 they received last week in Tegucigalpa. The H arrived at the Azteca stadium with the difficult mission of defeating the current Gold Cup champion.

El Tri came out with all the artillery since they had a team in front of them that a few days ago gave them a football dance, revealing the shortcomings of Jimmy Lozano’s young project.

The first score came in the 43rd minute by Luis Gerardo Chávez, giving the Central American team a boost shortly before halftime.

Heading to Copa América

Already in the second half, the minutes little by little went to Mexico as Honduras managed to repel the offensive attacks by the locals.

Given the uncertainty of the Honduran band, the central referee decided to add 9 minutes, giving an extra sigh of life to the Tricolor team.

When the match was about to end, Edson Álvarez sent to save the ball after a collective play that the Mexican managed to finish well.

In this way, the match went to a penalty shootout in search of getting the last Concacaf team qualified for the 2024 Copa América.

From eleven steps, Mexico finally managed to complete the comeback and left behind a Honduran team that died standing at the Azteca stadium.

Share this: Facebook

X

