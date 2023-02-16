In addition to the basic occupations possessed by the 8 protagonists in Forked Road Traveler 2, there are also a variety of hidden combat occupations to choose from, but these combat occupations require you to spend time searching to obtain them. The easiest combat job to obtain is Inventor. Inventor can be obtained in the Eastern Continent, and it can be used as long as you arrive at the designated place and talk to it.

Inventor skills of the physics profession do not consume SP but need to be repaired to be reused

The Inventor is located on East New Desta Street in the Braylando area, with a Danger Level of 5. The closest character is the thief Sologne, as long as you complete the first chapter and go east, you can see the inventor’s hut. After finding the hut, there is the inventor Anka in the house, you can get the certificate of the inventor’s inheritance through the dialogue, and you can choose the inventor as the combat profession.

The weapons that can be used by this profession are swords and axes. Its professional skills are all kinds of wonderful inventions. For example, the deformation projector can designate weapons and attack all. It does not consume SP and can be used for a large number of enemies with the same weakness. In addition, the active coil can restore 40% HP and SP of a single target and 1 point of BP, which is a very practical skill. The disadvantage is that after each skill of the inventor is used, it needs to be repaired before it can continue to be used in battle. But each skill is independent, so it is suitable for use in encounters, and it will not be repaired until the end of the battle.

The inventor’s professional skills are not upgraded through JP, but the corresponding skills can only be learned by assisting the inventor Anka to invent. These inventions need to consume specified materials to manufacture, so you need to reach a certain progress and obtain materials to have a chance to upgrade your attack skills.

Inventor Class Skills:

Deformation Projector: Choose a weapon to cause damage to all enemies. SP consumption is 0.

Spring Boots: Give one of our units the effect of being at the top of the action sequence starting from the next round for 5 rounds. SP consumption is 0.

Critical Strike Sight: All the damage received by a single enemy for 4 rounds becomes a critical strike effect. SP consumption is 0.

Attribute Burst Bottle: Deal 1 damage of the same attribute as the discovered fire/ice/thunder/wind/light/dark attribute weakness to one enemy. SP consumption is 0.

Tinplate Horn: Increase the potential gauge of all our party. SP consumption is 0.

Hammer of Recycling: Causes super physical damage to a single enemy, and the number of remaining rounds of any invention in production is reduced by 1 round. SP consumption is 0.

Active Coil: Restore 40% HP/SP and 1BP of our target. SP consumption is 0.

Hidden Skill: Unknown

Inventor Perks:

Learn 4 professional skills to unlock: Pioneer, when the wearer starts the battle, only he will be the first to act.

Learn 5 professional skills to unlock: transforming accessories, the ability value of the accessories equipped by the wearer will increase.

Learn 6 professional skills to unlock: Adversity, when the wearer is in a dying state, recover 2BP.

Learn 7 professional skills to unlock: brainchild, each professional skill learned by the wearer, physical defense and attribute defense +1.

▲Inventor Anka is located on East New Desta Street, in the east of the initial town of Thief Sologne.

▲The house is located in the north of the map, and you can see the inventor’s mansion after crossing the bridge.

▲As long as you talk to the inventor, you can get a job, but you need to collect materials to get skills.

▲Once you get the certificate of inheritance, you can use the profession directly.

▲The display cabinet next to the inventor is full of inventions, which are your skills. You need to gather all the materials to get new skills.

▲Inventors can use swords and axes to attack, and professional skills need to collect materials to unlock.

▲The inventor skill does not need to consume SP, but if it is used repeatedly in battle, it needs to be repaired for at least 1 round before it can be used again.