“Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls” is officially launched today! Microsoft also brings good news to players. In addition to the previously announced “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls” which will log into the Xbox Game Pass lineup on the first day of its release, XGP members can play this RPG masterpiece “Crouching Dragon” created by Team NINJA under Koei Tecmo for free. : Heaven Falls”.

In addition, Taiwan Microsoft specially launched the Taiwan-limited Xbox Series S – Game Pass value pack “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls” special edition priced at 9,980 yuan. In addition to the game console, the content also includes game-themed film, limited T-shirts, And a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate serial number, players can start to enjoy the world of Dark Three Kingdoms directly after purchase!

In addition, Microsoft Taiwan has finally introduced the Deep Pink wireless controller. Interested players can buy it from the official Shopee. In addition, the Xbox Elite wireless controller Series 2 Core (2nd generation light version) also has a special discount, only 3980 You can get it right away, and interested players can take advantage of this wave of discounts to get it, which is absolutely cost-effective.